Parliament New Building Foundation today: PM Narendra Modi to attend groundbreaking ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone of the New Parliament Building in New Delhi today. The new building will be located at Sansad Marg in the national capital. As an intrinsic part of the Central government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision, the new building will match the needs and aspirations of ‘New India’ in the 75th anniversary of independence in 2022, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

New Parliament Building Design, Project, Key features

The New Parliament Building will be built adjacent to the present Parliament. The new Parliament building will be modern, state-of-the-art, and energy-efficient, with highly non-obtrusive security facilities to be built as a triangular-shaped building.

The new Lower House or Lok Sabha will be three times of the existing size and the new Upper House or Rajya Sabha will be substantially bigger.

The interiors of the new Parliament building will showcase a rich blend of Indian culture and diversity of our regional arts, crafts, textiles, and architecture, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The design plan includes space for a magnificent Central Constitutional Gallery, which will be accessible to the public, the PMO said.

It will have high-quality acoustics and audio-visual facilities, improved and comfortable seating arrangements, effective and inclusive emergency evacuation provisions.

The building will comply with the highest structural safety standards, including adherence to Seismic Zone 5 requirements and is designed for ease of maintenance and operations.

The construction of the New Parliament Building will promote environmentally friendly practices by utilizing resource-efficient green technology.

The function will be attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Ministers including Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, Hardeep S. Puri, and Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh. Around 200 dignitaries, including Union Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, Secretaries Ambassadors/High Commissioners will also attend the function.