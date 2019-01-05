Narendra Modi in Odisha: PM launches projects worth over Rs 4500 crore

By: | Updated: January 5, 2019 4:24 PM

Narendra Modi is Odisha: PM Modi has launched many new railway projects, which included flagging off of the second passenger train service from Tatanagar to Badampahar.

Narendra Modi in OdishaNarendra Modi in Odisha

Narendra Modi in Odisha: Big infra boost for Odisha! Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a slew of projects in Odisha on Saturday. The projects, which will uplift the infrastructure of the state, are worth more than Rs 4500 crore. Interestingly, this is PM Modi’s second visit to the eastern state in less than a fortnight, as he flagged off many projects in Odisha last month.

PM Modi has also launched several new railway projects, which included flagging off of the second passenger train service from Tatanagar to Badampahar. The railway line between Tatanagar and Badampahar was laid in the year 1911 and only one train ran on this route, according to a PTI report.

WATCH VIDEO

In a bid to benefit people of Badampahar, now a second passenger train has been flagged off on this historic railway line. Now, there will be a rail-linkage between Howrah and Mumbai via Tatanagar for six days a week. According to officials, the electrification of the railway line has also been sanctioned in the year 2018-2019.

Additionally, the PM has dedicated to the nation the doubling of Naranpur-Basantpur as well as Chillikidara-Sagadapata lines. According to the report, the doubling of 11.3 km long Chillikidara-Sagadapata line and 9 km long Naranpur-Basantpur line will link the mineral rich area of Keonjhar and Jajpur districts in the state and will generate industrial revenue.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has also launched several other projects including four laning of 43.2 km long Rimuli-Koida section of NH 215, four laning of 104.2 km long Singara-Binjabahal section of NH-6 and four laning of 53.2 km long Koida-Rajmunda Section of NH-215. He would also dedicate the Balasore-Haldia-Durgapur section of Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur LPG Pipeline of Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

He also inaugurated the conservation as well as development works for Rasikaray Temple and the excavated structure at the ancient Haripurgarh fort. Additionally, passport sewa kendras were inaugurated by him at post offices in Cuttack, Bhadrak, Aska, Jajpur, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal, the report said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Narendra Modi in Odisha: PM launches projects worth over Rs 4500 crore
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition