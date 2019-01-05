Narendra Modi in Odisha: PM launches projects worth over Rs 4500 crore

Narendra Modi in Odisha

Narendra Modi in Odisha: Big infra boost for Odisha! Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a slew of projects in Odisha on Saturday. The projects, which will uplift the infrastructure of the state, are worth more than Rs 4500 crore. Interestingly, this is PM Modi’s second visit to the eastern state in less than a fortnight, as he flagged off many projects in Odisha last month.

PM Modi has also launched several new railway projects, which included flagging off of the second passenger train service from Tatanagar to Badampahar. The railway line between Tatanagar and Badampahar was laid in the year 1911 and only one train ran on this route, according to a PTI report.

इनको ये सच्चाई इसलिए भी खटक रही है क्योंकि इनके राज़ खुल रहे हैं। कल ही अखबारों में एक रिपोर्ट आई है। हेलीकॉप्टर घोटाले का बिचौलिया, कांग्रेस के करप्शन का राज़दार मिशेल, उसकी एक चिट्ठी से खुलासा हुआ है: पीएम https://t.co/7FCEbwGGWF — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) January 5, 2019

In a bid to benefit people of Badampahar, now a second passenger train has been flagged off on this historic railway line. Now, there will be a rail-linkage between Howrah and Mumbai via Tatanagar for six days a week. According to officials, the electrification of the railway line has also been sanctioned in the year 2018-2019.

Additionally, the PM has dedicated to the nation the doubling of Naranpur-Basantpur as well as Chillikidara-Sagadapata lines. According to the report, the doubling of 11.3 km long Chillikidara-Sagadapata line and 9 km long Naranpur-Basantpur line will link the mineral rich area of Keonjhar and Jajpur districts in the state and will generate industrial revenue.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has also launched several other projects including four laning of 43.2 km long Rimuli-Koida section of NH 215, four laning of 104.2 km long Singara-Binjabahal section of NH-6 and four laning of 53.2 km long Koida-Rajmunda Section of NH-215. He would also dedicate the Balasore-Haldia-Durgapur section of Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur LPG Pipeline of Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

He also inaugurated the conservation as well as development works for Rasikaray Temple and the excavated structure at the ancient Haripurgarh fort. Additionally, passport sewa kendras were inaugurated by him at post offices in Cuttack, Bhadrak, Aska, Jajpur, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal, the report said.