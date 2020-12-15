Narendra Modi Gujarat visit: PM to lay foundation of India’s largest renewable energy plant, attend cultural events

PM Modi will interact with farmers, including Punjabi peasants cultivating their lands in Kutch district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Gujarat today to lay the foundations stones for several projects, including the country’s largest renewable energy generation park. PM Modi will also interact with farmers and artisans from the tent city of Dhordo in Kutch district. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will accompany PM Modi at the events.

PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of several development projects include a desalination plant, a hybrid renewable energy park, and a fully automated milk processing and packing plant. The Prime Minister will also undertake a visit to the White Rann, followed by witnessing a cultural programme, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office.

India’s Largest Renewable Energy Generation Park

The Hybrid Renewable Energy Park near Vighakot village in Gujarat’s Kutch is set to be India’s largest renewable energy generation park. It will lead to the generation of renewable energy to the tune of 30 GW. Spread over 72,600 hectares of land, the park will have a dedicated hybrid park zone for wind and solar energy storage, as well as an exclusive zone for wind park activities.

PM Modi will also visit a desalination plant at Mandvi, Kutch. This Desalination Plant, with 10 crore litre per day capacity (100 MLD), will strengthen water security in Gujarat by complementing Narmada Grid, Sauni network and treated wastewater infrastructure. It will be an important milestone for sustainable and affordable water resource harvesting in the country. Nearly 8 lakh people across the regions of Mundra, Lakhpat, Abdasa and Nakhatrana talukas will receive desalinated water from this plant, which will also help in sharing the surplus to upstream districts of Bhachau, Rapar and Gandhidham. It is one of the five upcoming desalination plants in Gujarat besides those at Dahej (100 MLD), Dwarka (70 MLD), Ghogha Bhavnagar (70 MLD) and Gir Somnath (30 MLD). PM Modi is attending the groundbreaking ceremony of these plants

Online ground-breaking ceremony

PM Modi will perform online ground-breaking ceremony for a 2-lakh litre capacity milk chilling plant being set up by the Kutch District Cooperative Milk Producers Union, or Sarhad Dairy, between Anjar and Bhachau in the district. He will lay the foundation stone for the Rs 129-crore fully automated dairy plant under the Centre’s Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana. With the new plant, another 2 lakh litre milk and buttermilk will be processed and sold in Kutch under the Amul brand, according to a PTI report.

PM Modi to attend cultural programmes

PM Modi will interact with farmers, including Punjabi peasants cultivating their lands in Kutch district. He will also interact with Kutchi artisans, and review a memorial park being built in Bhuj in memory of the 2001 earthquake victims. The PM is scheduled to return to New Delhi late in the evening, the release said.