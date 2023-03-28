Nandi Hills via ropeway closer to reality! Karnataka CM lays foundation stone for this eco-friendly mode of transport

Nandi Hills via Ropeway: Travelling to Nandi Hills, one of the most popular destinations of Bengaluru, is soon going to be a cakewalk! Karnataka’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has finally laid the foundation stone for the construction of a ropeway to Nandi Hills, as per latest media reports.

The ropeway project once completed would offer a memorable experience to the visitors who would be able to enjoy the scenic beauty of the hills.

Ropeway to Nandi Hills: Length, timing and more

The ropeway to Nandi Hills will be 2.93 kilometres long and will also have as many as 18 towers and each round trip will take approximately 28 minutes. Also, according to a report by The Indian Express, 50 cabins have been approved by the cabinet, each accommodating a total of 10 passengers.

As per the sources quoted in the report, one of the major concerns while travelling to Nandi Hills is the fact that this tourist place usually has a footfall of around 3,000 people, and on weekends, it witnesses up to a footfall of 8,000 persons.

Considering the large number of tourists and around 3,000-4,000 cars visiting the place, the ropeway is going to bring a lot of relief to the commuters, both comfort and access wise.

The proposed ropeway would make it convenient for people to reach Nandi Hills that has also become a hot spot for adventurous activities like trekking and paragliding.

The project will also help in capturing the aerial view of this beautiful spot along with being one of the eco-friendly modes of transport.