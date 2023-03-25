Namma Metro: PM Modi inaugurates Whitefield to KR Puram metro line in Bengaluru, travel time to cut by 40% for commuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 13.71-km-long Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapuram (KR Puram) Metro Line in Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru. According to the officials, this stretch is the eastern continuation of the Purple Line, the operational East-West Corridor, which runs from Whitefield Station to Baiyappanahalli. “Built at a cost of around Rs 4,250 crores, the inauguration of this metro line will provide a clean, safe, rapid and comfortable travel facility to commuters in Bengaluru, enhancing ease of mobility and reducing traffic congestion in the city,” the PMO stated in an official release.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura line of Bengaluru Metro.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/OANqOoHGyz — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

Travel time to reduce by 40%

The officials further said that the 13.71 km segment from Krishnarajapuram to Whitefield, which is part of a 15.81 km extension project, has been officially inaugurated and it would shorten travel time on this route by 40% besides easing the traffic congestion in the city.

PM @narendramodi is on board the Bengaluru Metro, interacting with people from different walks of life. pic.twitter.com/RKdLSXMucw — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 25, 2023

The new line of Bengaluru Metro will be beneficial for five lakh to six lakh Bengalurians serving in information technology parks, export promotion industrial areas, malls, hospitals and several Fortune 500 companies, news agency PTI reported. This route will be operated with five trains of each having six coaches bought from BEML Limited, the officials said adding, more trains will be kept as back up.

Medical institute in Chikkaballapur

Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Chikkaballapur. The institute is situated in a rural area of the state and was established with a vision of de-commercialising medical education and healthcare. “SMSIMSR will provide medical education and quality medical care – completely free of cost – to all,” the PMO said in a release. The institute will start functioning from the academic year 2023.