Namami Gange: Modi government takes big step towards Nirmal Ganga; here are the projects to be launched today

The projects aim to give a boost to the sewerage infrastructure which will ultimately serve to provide a cleaner river Ganga.

Namami Gange: Modi government takes another major step towards Nirmal Ganga! The government is all set to prevent the flow of 28.5 crore litre of sewage per day into river Ganga, Gomti, Yamuna and Ram Ganga from 14 towns in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Today, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Nitin Gadkari along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are all set to inaugurate various projects, worth Rs 441.48 crore and lay the foundation stones for several developmental projects, worth Rs 1,528.09 crore in Lucknow. All these projects aim to give a boost to the sewerage infrastructure which will ultimately serve to provide a cleaner river Ganga. Following are the projects, which will be launched and for which the foundation stones will be laid:

A sewerage network of 214.88 km will be laid in Prayagraj at a cost of Rs 260.86 crore

A sewerage network of 69 km including 2 STPs of 9MLD capacity will be laid in Garh Mukteshwar at a cost of Rs 46.51 crore

A sewerage network of 98.5 km and 13 MLD STP works will be laid in Kannauj at a cost of Rs 80.66 crore

A sewerage network of 21.03 km and 4 MLD STPs will be laid in Bulandshahr at a cost of Rs 48.45 crore

Foundation stone to be laid for an interception, diversion, as well as the treatment, works for abatement of pollution of drains and 17 MLD STP in Mirzapur

Sewage treatment and disposal works and 21 MLD STP in Ghazipur

Interception and diversion of drains and 35 MLD STPs in Farrukhabad on river Ganga with a total STP capacity of 73 MLD, total project worth Rs 419.36 crore

Interception and diversion works with 17 MLD STP in Sultanpur along with construction of 7 MLD and upgradation of existing 5 MLD to 10 MLD

Interception and diversion works and 30 MLD STPs at Jaunpur

Pollution abatement of river Gomti at Lucknow and 30 MLD STPs

Interception and diversion works and 21 MLD STP at Etawah

Interception and diversion works of drains in Ferozabad with total STP Capacity of 21 MLD

Interception and diversion works of drains and 63 MLD STP at Bareilly

Interception and diversion works of drains and 15 MLD STP at Kasganj

Nitin Gadkari has said that the cleaning and developmental projects of Namami Gange programme under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) will be completed by March 2020.