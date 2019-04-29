Namami Gange Mission gives new life to Yamuna river! Water to soon be waste-free; details here

The Namami Gange Mission is set to give a new life to the much-polluted Yamuna river in the national capital. Recently, the Ministry of Ganga Rejuvenation-led flagship program Namami Gange Mission has been taking several steps to clean the river and root out waste, garbage from the water body. According to a Dainik Jagran report, two trash schemer machines have been installed for the Yamuna river in order to clean it and make it free of waste. On a daily basis, around six tonnes of waste is being taken out from the river with the help of these machines, the report said. The river also reportedly looks cleaner in the area where the waste is being dug out. However, the river continues to be polluted by sewage and industrial waste, but in the coming months, the river\u2019s water portion from Wazirabad to Kalindi Kunj will appear to be free of waste. The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) had set up the National Ganga River Basin Authority (NGRBA) which has given the tender for this work to a private firm. The firm is looking after the cleaning of the river with the help of the trash schemer, the report said. In Delhi, the Yamuna river is polluted from Wazirabad to Kalindi Kunj Okhla Barrage. Between Wazirabad to Okhla, the dirty water from as many as 22 sewerage pipes falls into the Yamuna river. Apart from this, garbage and waste are dumped in many places. Through the Yamuna Action Plan, the Central Government has started nine big projects costing Rs 1656 crore. For these projects, the Central government, as well as the Delhi government, are working together. Among these, the work of cleaning the river through trash cleaners is also included. The trash schemer was first put to work in 2016. After this from the year 2017, the trash schemer is cleaning the waste from the river from Wazirabad to Kalindi Kunj. The officials of the irrigation department have observed that waste materials like plastic, polythene as well as plastic bottles are being thrown into the river. For this purpose too, the trash schemer machines are being used to clean that waste from the river. After this, the waste is separated and dumped on the sides of the river and the officials of the Municipal Corporation team take the waste to landfill sites. These machines start the cleaning work in the morning and go on till the afternoon by around 4:00 PM.