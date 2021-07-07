Naitwar Mori Hydro Power: SJVNL completes tunnel excavation work of the project; details

The work of excavation for 4.3 km long head race tunnel of 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project completed. (representational image)

On Tuesday, state-run SJVN Limited said that it has completed the work of excavation for 4.3 km long head race tunnel of 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project in the state of Uttarakhand. The last blast was triggered by Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and MD of SJVNL to mark the completion of the heading excavation of the Head Race Tunnel. According to a PTI report, the Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project has the potential to generate electricity of 265.5 million units annually and Uttarakhand will get 12% free power as a royalty. Besides, Sharma also inaugurated the newly constructed office complex, transit camp as well as township ‘Yamuna Parisar’ at the project site.

The Chairman also inspected project sites as well as reviewed the project’s various components which included Head Race Tunnel, Surge Shaft, Powerhouse, Barrage and 220 KV Transmission Line. The Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project would further accelerate the government’s commitment of providing energy round the clock to our nation and will also lead to the achievement of shared vision of the company, for becoming a 25,000 MW firm by the year 2040. The project’s timely completion as well as the welfare of the staff are the hallmarks of SJVNL’s commitment, Sharma said.

According to the report, SJVNL is building its own transmission line of nearly 37 kilometres. This line is being constructed for the transmission of electricity generated from the project. The project is targeted for completion by April 2022. Once the project is commissioned, it will benefit the area and particularly families affected by the project as they will be provided an amount that is equivalent to 100 units of electricity per month’s cost for a duration of 10 years. Additionally, the company is also taking up various development works in the vicinity of the Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).