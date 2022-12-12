Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express train: Timing, routes, speed – Everything you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India’s sixth Vande Bharat Express train that will connect Nagpur in Maharashtra to Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. The inauguration ceremony took place at the Nagpur railway station on Sunday. The launch of the latest Vande Bharat between Nagpurf and Bilaspur could bring a big relief for travellers as the journey by superfast trains takes around seven hours to cover the distance.

The project inaugurated in Nagpur presented a holistic vision of development, said PM Modi and added that infrastructure development in the country for the last eight years has been done with a human touch, reported PTI.

Train’s departure time

The train will depart from Bilaspur at around 6:45 am and reach Nagpur at 12:15 pm. It will leave Nagpur at 2 pm to reach Bilaspur by 7:35 pm.

Also Read | PM Modi flags off Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

Train’s speed

The Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat could run at a maximum permissible speed of 130 kms/hr and will cover a 412-km long journey in about five-and-a-half hours.

Train’s availability

The Bilaspur-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express will be in service for six days a week.

Train stoppages

The Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express Train will have three stops at Raipur, Durg, and Gondia, reported The Indian Express.

Train’s features

According to Indian Railways, the Bilaspur-Nagpur Vande Bharat Express has improved features including reclining seats, CCTV cameras, automatic fire sensors, wifi facility, three-hour battery backup, and GPS systems.

Also Read | Indian Railways may announce 300-400 new Vande Bharat trains in FY24

5 Vande Bharat Express Trains already running

New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express Train

New Delhi-Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra Vande Bharat Express Train

Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express Train

New Delhi to Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express Train

Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express Train