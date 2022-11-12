Mumbai’s Mulund is witnessing a rise in infrastructure development; Here’s why

Mulund is a suburb in the northeast of Mumbai City. Geographically, it is located in Mumbai Suburban District, in the Kurla Tehsil. Mulund is governed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and falls in the T ward of Mumbai. It is commonly referred to as the “Prince of Suburbs” in Mumbai, majorly because it is a perfect blend of residential, retail, commercial, and industrial complexes.

Real estate developers and builders, including some of the industry moguls are shifting their attention to Mulund due to an array of reasons, the major one being the connectivity prospect. Metro work has already begun connecting key parts of Mumbai including Mulund and extending up to Thane, once this happens people can take the benefit of living in a rather serene and calm surrounding while having easy access to other parts of Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

At present, Mulund is well-connected with areas like Navi Mumbai and Thane so people can travel by road, rail or even buses. The livability quotient is further enhanced due to the proximity of the business districts of MIDC, Bandra-Kurla Complex, SEEPZ and Powai. Experts believe that connectivity will play a vital role in defining the future of Mulund and making it one of the hotspots in the coming time.

The same is being ratified by the increasing number real estate projects in Mulund, homebuyers are quite literally thronging the area. In comparison to other parts of Mumbai the land is quite affordable in the area, plus there is also a scope for development of premium segment properties.



Trends suggest that Mulund has seen a steady appreciation in property prices from the past because a lot of well-constructed projects laced with modern amenities are popping up in the area. Plus, the social and recreational aspect is also getting strengthened. Numerous restaurants, social sites, pubs, malls, hospitals, schools, and institutes are getting built at a fast pace now.

The changing demographics of the area have seen some large companies move out and give way to shopping centers & malls and other residential complexes.

Mulund East’s popularity has seen several new residential complexes come up in recent times, with more on the way. They offer the residents comfort and calm in a fast-paced, frenzied world. Furthermore, many of the completed and upcoming housing projects offer customers a variety of options to choose their dream home from.

If you haven’t been able to secure your dream home in Mulund East, there is no cause for despair. There are new project on the anvil by many renowned developers. They are few minutes walk from Mulund Railway Station (East), and in close proximity to Mulund Check Naka, LBS Road, the Eastern Expressway, and the upcoming Mulund Metro Station. NES International School, NEXT School, and several other schools are within a five-kilometer radius from the projects. Kelkar Vaze College and Mulund College of Commerce are within walking distance as well. A number of general, multi-specialty, & super-specialty hospitals like The Fortis, Jupiter, and Raj Hospital can be accessed swiftly. Facilities for sports, leisure activities, and shopping are within close reach. R Mall is 1.4 kilometers away from this futuristic project. In keeping up with modern-day requirements, the project will have adequate car parking and recreational spaces, with an eco-friendly design. Apart from Sainath Developers, there are other many renowned developers who have residential and commercial projects in the vicinity

Along with home buyers looking for sustainable living, a lot of investment enthusiasts are also getting attracted towards Mulund majorly because the prices of the properties are comparatively affordable here and the area offers a substantial growth opportunity for them. The beeline to acquire property in one of Mumbai’s most popular suburbs is ever increasing.