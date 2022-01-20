Mumbai suburban rail anti-encroachment drive: Indian Railways sends eviction notices to illegal occupants

On Monday, occupants of slums, chawls and other illegal structures in Kalwa, Thane and Mumbra were issued notices, which stated that they could endanger railway tracks.

Indian Railways is conducting an anti-encroachment drive in Mumbai suburban rail network. As a part of this drive, authorities of Western and Central Railways are sending eviction notices to those occupying railway premises across Mumbai Metropolitan Region illegally. The step is being taken after Railway Board Member (Infrastructure) Sanjeev Mittal ordered all zones across the Indian Railways to remove encroachers by carrying out eviction proceedings. Following this, Western and Central Railways started an anti-encroachment drive with eviction notices being sent to all encroachers. An official was quoted in an IE report saying that an action taken report has to be sent to the Railway Board by the end of the month.

On Monday, occupants of slums, chawls and other illegal structures in Kalwa, Thane and Mumbra were issued notices, which stated that they could endanger railway tracks. However, the railways’ drive against encroachment has been opposed by state Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad and MP Shrikant Shinde. Awhad tweeted saying that it was shocking to see Central Railways giving notices to premises or residents residing near the railway track for 70 years to vacate within seven days. He further said that they will not allow this to happen. Besides, Shinde also tweeted to Railways Minister Raosaheb Danve, asking about the notices issued by railways in Dombivali, Kalyan and Kalwa. The MP demanded a joint meeting of the local bodies, the railway administration and the state government on the issue.

In a response to Awhad’s tweet, Central Railway divisional engineer for coordination, also tweeted saying that at several locations, railway land has been encroached and therefore, vacation notices have been served by the national transporter as per provisions in The Railways Act, 1989. A Central Railway official said thousands of occupants are occupying railway premises along the tracks illegally. This leads to obstacles in operating rail services as well as extending the railway network, according to the official. Senior officials mentioned that railway land of over 60-70 hectares has been encroached by slum dwellers in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. An official said that slum dwellers’ rehabilitation comes under the prerogative of the state government and the national transporter does not have any policy regarding the same.