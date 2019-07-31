Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop: Wow! Travel between Mumbai and Pune in under 25 minutes; project gets infra status

The Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop is a ultra modern, superfast transport project which is being implemented to link the two cities, that are located approximately 200 kilometres apart.

Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop Project: If you frequently travel between Mumbai and Pune, here is some good news for you! In the coming years, commuting between the two cities would be a matter of just a few minutes. With the implementation of Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop project, the travel time between the two cities, located in the state of Maharashtra, will come down to just 23 minutes. According to a recent PTI report, the state government of Maharashtra has accorded infrastructure status to the Mumbai-Pune ultra-fast Hyperloop transport project. A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said that the state Cabinet also approved the formation of a consortium of Hyperloop Technologies and DP World FZE as proponents of the original project.

Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop route, time and cost

The Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop is a ultra modern, superfast transport project which is being implemented to link the two cities, that are located approximately 200 kilometres apart. According to the report, the Hyperloop train will run from BKC in Mumbai to Wakad in Pune, covering a total distance of 117.5 km. The statement further said that the train will run at a speed of 496 km per hour and cover the entire distance between the two cities in a duration of just 23 minutes. At present, it takes three-and-a-half to four hours of travel time by train between the two cities.

The statement also mentioned that the FDI in the entire project is to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore. The Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop project will take seven years for completion. In the first phase of the project, the Hyperloop train will be run on a pilot basis for a distance of 11.8 km in the Pune Metropolitan region at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, the statement added.

Besides minimizing the travel time between Mumbai and Pune, the Hyperloop project is expected to ease severe expressway congestion. Also, with this project, the number of road accidents, as well as greenhouse gas emissions, are likely to get reduced.