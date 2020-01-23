Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop in limbo? No capacity to experiment with futuristic transport system, says Maha govt

According to Pawar, the state does not have the capacity to experiment with Hyperloop yet.

Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop project: Wait more for the futuristic transport system? Recently, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar said that the state government will consider pursuing the Hyperloop project, which is a futuristic transport system, only after it is shown to be practicable in other countries. The former BJP-led state government had announced that a Hyperloop would be built between the cities of Pune and Mumbai in Maharashtra. The ambitious Hyperloop project was expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities drastically. Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, was asked about the project and he said that Hyperloop has not been implemented anywhere in the world yet, according to a PTI report. The Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop project is expected to reduce the travel time to just 25 minutes!

The minister said let the Hyperloop be developed somewhere else. Let the transport system become successful for at least a distance of 10 km somewhere abroad, he further stated. When asked if the Shiv Sena-led NCP-Congress government in the state of Maharashtra was thinking of scrapping the futuristic transport system project, the minister said he did not say so. According to Pawar, the state does not have the capacity to experiment with Hyperloop yet. He said that the state government will concentrate on other modes of transport, however, in the meantime, if that technology develops more along with successful trials abroad, the government can think about the project.

According to the report, Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk mentioned the concept of Hyperloop in the year 2012. The Hyperloop contemplates a system of sealed tubes through which a pod can travel at great speeds, free of air resistance.

Last year, it was reported that the Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop transport system would be a very high-speed transport system, comprising of pod which will be designed as a pressurized vehicle. The pod, having a capacity to carry around 24 to 28 people at once can run on a frictionless path at very high speeds. The transport system was also said to be an on-demand system, which gives point-to-point access, directly reaching the destination. The system does not stop at stations, between two destinations.