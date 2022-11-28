Mumbai: Port Authority eyes for development of port and traffic areas

In what could boost the state’s infrastructural orientation, the Mumbai Port Authority is set to devise a 25-year master plan for development of its ports and traffic scenarios.

According to a report published by The Indian Express, a tender was recently floated to look for a professional consultant who could take care of the proposed comprehensive master plan 2047 for the port areas.

In order to achieve efficient logistics for zooming out the economy, the master plan also includes cargo (future industrialisation in the hinterland), land use planning and optimisation, hinterland multimodal connectivity etc. IE quoted an official as saying that the proposed master plan will follow the Union Budget 2022, which made a blueprint to achieve the Prime Minister Office’s vision of India in its 100th Year of Independence, which has been christened ‘Amrit Kaal’.