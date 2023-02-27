Mumbai Metro: Three-tier Medetiya Nagar station on Line 9 near completion

Over 60% of the work on the under-construction station at Medetiya Nagar, which is under the elevated Metro Line-9 project, has been completed, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said and the Indian Express reported.

The MMRDA is responsible for overseeing the construction of Metro lines in the region, excluding the BKC-Colaba-SEEPZ underground link.

The MMRDA noted that over 63% of the station’s three-tier structure, which includes a vehicular flyover, a platform, and a concessionary area, has now been completed.

The station’s total height is about 35 meters from the road level. The MMRDA noted that all the cast-in-place elements, including the platform, have been completed. The agency also said that the pier cap erection work is currently on.

The Metro Line-9, which spans over 10 kilometres long, connects various areas in the city and suburbs. As of now, work on all of the stations is almost half finished.

The Dahisar-Andheri line will have a couple of interchange stations – the first is at Dahisar (E), which will interchange with the operational Metro Line-7 (Gundavali to Dahisar (E)) and Metro Line-2A (Andheri (W) to Dahisar (E)), and the second is at Miragaon Metro station with the upcoming Metro Line-10 (Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk).

Despite the challenges of integrating multiple transport systems in the city, the MMRDA noted that the Metro Line-9 will be the best example of how integrated systems can be in the region. S V R Srinivas, the agency’s commissioner, said that after the completion of the Metro projects, the travel patterns in the city will become more sustainable and robust.