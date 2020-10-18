  • MORE MARKET STATS

Mumbai Metro services to resume; Check train frequency, travel guidelines and timings

By: |
October 18, 2020 12:06 PM

After Delhi, metro trains are resuming in Mumbai with set guidelines aimed at reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Mumbai Metro, Mumbai, Mumbai metro services, Maharashtra, Coronavirus, covid news, covid updates, mumbai newsThe reduction in services along with passengers as well as operational timing is likely to make sure the safety of passengers.

After Delhi, metro trains are resuming in Mumbai with set guidelines aimed at reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Starting from tomorrow, October 19, the metro train services have been halved when compared to the services provided before the Coronavirus outbreak in India. It is to note that while the Maharashtra government gave a go-ahead to resume services on October 15 in Mumbai, the company decided that it will run the metro for people from Monday after all its safety runs are completed.

Metro train services, while reduced to only half, will now operate at a third of the passenger capacity, a PTI report said citing a top official. The report highlighted that the time duration of the operations has also been curtailed. The services for the single 11-km line between Ghatkopar and Versova has been cut to 12 hours. According to Mumbai Metro One’s chief executive AK Mishra, the services will start at around 8:30 AM every day as per the revamped set up.

The reduction in services along with passengers as well as operational timing is likely to make sure the safety of passengers. This will also ensure that proper social distancing norms are being followed. The report said that only 200 services of trains will be provided in either direction and that too up to 8 minutes when compared to 5 minutes and 400 services before the COVID-19 infection hit the nation. Also, the trains will carry 360 people when compared to 1,350 people per service in the Pre-COVID era.

In terms of precautionary measures, metro train coaches will maintain temperature between 25-27 degree Celsius. Passengers, on the other hand, have been asked to use digital tickets, QR code-based tickets or smart cards in the place of plastic tokens as they will not be issued. Apart from this, the authorities will have to carry out disinfection processes at all the stations as well as in the coaches. According to the report, during the lockdown period, over 300 workers kept working in order to maintain all trains as well as the station infrastructure for months. Due to this, 32 of the workers tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and four of them are still infected while others recovered.

