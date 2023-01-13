Mumbai Metro: PM Modi likely to inaugurate Metro lines 2A and 7 on Jan 19; Route, interchange, and fare details here

The much-awaited 2A and 7 lines of the Mumbai Metro plying between Dahisar-Andheri West and Dahisar East – Andheri East are likely to be operational soon. Both the lines have successfully completed all rounds of tests and trials and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch these two lines on January 19.

The two lines, reportedly, are expected to see around three lakh daily commuters once they are fully operational.

Metro Line 2A | Yellow Line

The elevated corridor covers a stretch of 18.6 km and halts at 17 stations i.e. Andheri (West), Lower Oshiwara, Oshiwara, Goregaon (West), Pahadi Goregaon, Lower Malad, Malad (West), Valnai, Dahanukarwadi, Kandivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, Borivali (West), Eksar, Mandapeshwar, Kandarpada, Upper Dahisar and Dahisar (East).

The elevated corridor will connect the Dahisar (East) Metro station with the Pink Line and the Blue Line at Oshiwara. People going to Andheri East and DN Nagar from Dahisar will have to change trains. The station is the common stop for the 2A and 7 lines of the Metro.

The project will help ease the traffic congestion on the New Link Road between Dahisar and DN Nagar. It will also facilitate the interchange of the various public transportation systems, such as the suburban rail network and the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system at D N Nagar and Dahisar.

Metro Line 7 | Red Line

The elevated corridor covers a stretch of 16.5 km and halts at 13 stations i.e.Gundavali, Mogra, Jogeshwari (East), Goregaon (East), Aarey, Dindoshi, Kurar, Akurli, Poisar, Magathane, Devipada, RashtriyaUdyan and Ovaripada.

The Red Line stretch will connect Line 1 with Line 6 at JVLR and Line 2A Dahisar.

Besides providing connectivity between the Western Express Highway and the Metro Line 1 and 2 lines, the elevated corridor will also help facilitate the interchange of the multiple public transportation systems, including the suburban rail network and the MRT system at Dahisar, Andheri, and JLR.

Ticket prices

The minimum ticket price is Rs 10 for a stretch between 0-3 kms and the maximum is Rs 50 for a stretch between 24 to 30 kms.

By 2031, the two metro lines are expected to have carried around 11 lakh passengers each day. The estimated cost of metro project 2A is around Rs 6410 crores, while Line 7 was completed at a cost of Rs 6208 crores.

In just 15 days, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has constructed a 58-meter-long Foot Overbridge, which connects the One-WEH station of Metro Line 1 with the New Metro Line 7 station in Gundavali. This provides commuters with a convenient way to change the lines of the metro.

PM Modi is also expected to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai Metro Line Phase 1 (Central Park and Belapur stations), which will cover a distance of 5.96 km along with the 2A and line 7 stretch on January 19 during his Mumbai visit.

However, due to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis’ presence at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos to be held between January 15 to 19, the MMRDA has not been able to confirm the inauguration of the Metro lines.