Mumbai Metro: Maharashtra cabinet clears two new rail line projects; big boost for connectivity

The cabinet of Maharashtra recently cleared two new Metro rail line projects.

Big infrastructure and connectivity boost for Mumbai! To enhance the infrastructure of the city, the cabinet of Maharashtra recently cleared two new Metro rail line projects. The two projects, which have been shown the green light are Dahisar-Mira-Bhayander line and Andheri East- International Airport line– that will be integrated with the other Metro corridors of the city to improve the overall connectivity. Now, the MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority), which is executing the metro projects in the financial capital will float bids for both the lines.

The Dahisar–Mira-Bhayander corridor, which is also Metro 9 of the city is 10.5-km long while the Andheri East- International Airport corridor, Metro 7A, is 3.2-km long, out of which 2.11 km, as well as the station, will be underground. A senior MMRDA official was quoted in an HT report saying that the two new Mumbai Metro rail lines are expected to improve the connectivity between the planned Metro lines. The official further said that it will also help the overburdened suburban railway network of the city. Over the next four years, the overall transportation scenario of Mumbai will change drastically and it will benefit all the Mumbaiites, the MMRDA official added.

RA Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, was quoted in the report saying that Metro 7 will be extended up to the international airport. Also, the line will be integrated with Metro 3. He further added that MMRDA will start to float bids for these two lines.

At present, the suburbs of Mira Road and Bhayander are linked to the city via the suburban railway network. Once, the Metro 9 corridor gets completed by 2022, commuters from south Mumbai will be able to take Metro up to Mira-Bhayander. Also, Metro 3, connecting Colaba-Bandra-Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone (Seepz), is expected to be ready by 2022.

Meanwhile, to fund the two Metro projects that are estimated to cost Rs 6,607 crore, MMRDA is in discussion with the Japan International Cooperation Agency. For the civil construction of the project, the MMRDA is likely to fund whereas for the rolling stock, tracks and other electrical components, the company is likely to seek financial assistance.

Recently, MMRCL (Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited) awarded Alstom a contract of around 315 million euros to supply 248 metro cars for Mumbai Metro Line 3. Interestingly, the line will be Mumbai’s first underground metro line.