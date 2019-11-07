Mumbai Metro Line 3 to get these world-class, swanky ‘Make in India’ train sets; top 10 features

The lightweight Mumbai Metro Line 3 train sets will have 8 coaches. MMRC has awarded a contract to Alstom to provide 31 such trains.

Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) train sets will be world-class, technologically advanced, swanky and aesthetically pleasing! Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) and French Rail transport company Alstom have unveiled a life-sized mock-up of the ‘Make in India’ train set that will ply on Line 3. The Line 3 of Mumbai Metro has been christened as Aqua Line. The Mumbai Metro Aqua Line will have 27 stations and Line 3 will be the first underground metro in Mumbai.

Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) train set: Top 10 features

1. The exterior theme is inspired by the flow of water signifying the sustainable mode of travel as well as the aspiration to become the new lifeline of Mumbai. The theme is also dedicated to the vibrant energy that flows through the financial capital of India.

2. The interior has hues of arctic green and beige. The colour composition has been finalised with an aim to provide a relaxing and refreshing travel experience.

3. The train sets will be 177.2 metres long and will have the capacity to ferry 3,000 passengers in one trip.

4. The Mumbai Metro Line 3 train sets will have safety features such as smoke detectors, CCTV cameras, emergency intercoms, smoke detectors, large detrainment doors, and fire extinguishers.

5. There will be three rows of grab rails, grab handles, poles for holding. The coaches will have dedicated space for passengers with luggage.

6. The design will provide the necessary comfort to differently-abled or ‘divyang’. Every coach will have dedicated space for a wheelchair.

7. The lightweight Mumbai Metro Line 3 train sets will have 8 coaches. MMRC has awarded a contract to Alstom to provide 31 such trains.

8. Alain Spohr, Managing Director, Alstom India has asserted that there will be 80% localized manufacturing highlighting the company’s focus on ‘Make in India’ commitment.

9. The design of mock-up of the train set showcases the architecture of the city. The evolution of the city’s architectural landscapes has been captured by the theme.

10. The train sets, equipped with a regenerative braking system, will be eco-friendly since they will help in significantly reducing carbon emissions.