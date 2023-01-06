Mumbai Metro Line 2A & 7: Passengers will have to change trains at Dahisar when traveling from one line to another

Mumbai metro travellers will have to change trains when travelling to DN Nagar and Andheri East. According to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), commuters will have to change trains at Dahisar, the common station for both Metro Lines 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and 7 (Dahisar E to Andheri E), as Dahisar is the common station for these lines.



The Indian Express report quoted an official explaining the reason behind this change. The official said that since the two lines will run parallel to the Western Express Highway and Link Road, a common metro won’t serve the purpose as people will not be taking the metro going from east to west or vice-versa.

At present, the metro service is operational on the 20 km stretch between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi (Phase 1) on the combined Metro route. The combined metro stretch is like a horseshoe shape.

The metro operations on the entire line 2A and 7 is expected to open by the end of this month. However, the work on phase 2 portion is also at the final leg and is being supervised by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

The commercial operations on this route will begin after the safety clearance certificate from CMRS. During the CMRS inspection, the signalling system, civil works, supervision of the tracks, and the electrical systems will be checked before opening the corridor for the public.

On completion, the new corridor will help to reduce the crowds in local trains by 10 to 15 percent. It is expected that nearly 3 lakh people will travel on a daily basis through this new corridor. The metro services on Dahanukar Wadi-Dahisar-Aarey stretch of 2A and 7 lines (Phase 1) was opened last year.