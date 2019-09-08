Mumbai Metro gets first ‘Make in India’ driverless metro cars with bi-cycle parking facility; details here

Mumbai Metro gets driverless metro coach! In a boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, PM Narendra Modi has launched the first indigenously manufactured driverless metro coach.

Mumbai Metro gets driverless metro coach! In a boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, PM Narendra Modi has launched the first indigenously manufactured driverless metro coach. The state-of-the-art driverless metro coach has been manufactured by Bharat Earth Movers (BEML) at its Bengaluru facility in a record time of just 75 days. BEML is a mini-ratna under the Ministry of Defence and a manufacturer of metro cars. The new coach forms part of the order by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation for 500 coaches. The new coaches will be used for the upcoming Mumbai Metro network. In line with metro networks in the developed countries, the new metro train has bicycle parking facility, hence allowing passengers to travel to their destination with an additional mode of transport.

Mumbai Metro new driverless coaches: Features

The new Mumbai metro cars will operate on 25 kv AC traction. They are equipped with CCTV surveillance for passenger safety and made of stainless steel body with four doors on each side and real-time track monitoring. Each metro coach car will have the capacity of carrying 300 passengers. Some of the salient features of the new Mumbai metro coaches are:

Designed and developed for driverless or unattended train operations. At present driverless train technology is being tested on the Delhi Metro network as well.

LED-based lighting system with intelligent light control. This results in energy saving.

Advanced train control and management system, exterior finish with coloured graphic films

Bi-cycle parking facility, gangway with flexible side panel

Provision of on-board OHE monitoring, track monitoring system, wheel profile monitoring and axle bearing temperature monitoring for enhanced safety and maintenance. The train has been designed for the latest fire standard safety and fire detection system

Along with inaugurating the first driverless coach for Mumbai Metro , PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for three new Mumbai Metro lines which will involve an investment of around Rs 19,000 crore, according to a PTI report. The new corridors are from Kalyan-Taloja, Gaimukh-Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road) and Wadala-CST metro-II

Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, is looking to catch with Delhi in expansion of metro network. Delhi has a robust metro network that has allowed lakhs of people to switch to public transport, a model that Mumbai hopes to replicate.