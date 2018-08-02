Mumbai Metro: Andheri residents angry; tell the operator to mute the noise caused by Metro-1

According to MMOPL, the functioning of any public utility transport service such as Metro service will add to the existing noise levels in the nearby areas.

Mumbai Metro: Another big challenge for Mumbai Metro! Recently, residents living nearby the Versova-Ghatkopar Metro-1 corridor in Mumbai have demanded that Reliance Infrastructure-led Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) to instal noise barriers in order to mute the racket the metro train causes while passing, according to a DNA report. According to the residents of the area, the increased noise levels are caused due to the Metro trains passing along the curved portion of the tracks. The residents complained about the fact that the decibel level is very high at the turning section, on JP Road. On the other hand, MMOPL claimed that the noise is within permissible levels.

NK Goyel, who stays near the rail alignment in Andheri, was quoted in the report saying that since 2015 he along with other residents have been following up with MMOPL and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), but so far, they haven’t got any relief. Goyel in his complaint stated that the noise levels that he recorded were more than 75 decibels each time a Metro turned the curve. He also mentioned that this is against the limit allowed under the Environment Act, which is 55 decibels during the day time and 45 decibels at night time. He further stated that the officials did their own noise measurements and they too found noise levels in breach of levels mentioned under the Environment Act and assured them that the noise barriers would be installed. However, no steps have been taken so far, in order to correct the problem, he stated.

According to MMOPL, the functioning of any public utility transport service such as Metro service will add to the existing noise levels in the nearby areas. It further mentioned that case of Metro-1, the noise levels are within permissible levels, the report stated.

The Metro-1 project in the city was opened for the public in the month of in June 2014. The metro service carries nearly 3.50 lakh commuters on daily basis during weekdays.