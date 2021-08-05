Mumbai Metro 3 corridor: MMRCL completes casting work of roof slabs at two stations

Overall, tunneling of 96.5 per cent on the Mumbai Metro corridor, covering a distance of 52.6 kilometres, has been completed, officials said.

Mumbai Metro 3 Corridor: Earlier this week, the development work of casting roof slabs at Hutatma Chowk station and Mumbai Central station on Mumbai Metro 3 corridor (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz corridor) was completed. With this, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has completed the casting of slabs on six metro stations, according to an IE report. MMRCL, which is developing the Metro 3 corridor in the financial capital, has said that it has completed 100 per cent of tunneling in six out of seven contract packages as well as 77 per cent of the tunneling work on the third package. Overall, tunneling of 96.5 per cent on the Mumbai Metro corridor, covering a distance of 52.6 kilometres, has been completed, officials said.

According to the report, apart from Mumbai Central station and Hutatma Chowk metro station, roof slabs have been cast at Marol, Vidhan Bhavan, MIDC and SEEPZ metro stations. Officials said that at a few metro stations, work on escalators have also been started. There are as many as 326 stations on the corridor, the report added.

A few days ago, Minister of State in Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha had informed that as of 30 June 2021, the physical progress of Mumbai Metro Line 3 was 67.55 per cent. Besides, the minister also mentioned that till 30 June 2021, the physical progress of Mumbai Metro Line 2A was 95.10 per cent, Mumbai Metro Line 2B was 10.05 per cent, Mumbai Metro Line 4 was 30.43 per cent, Mumbai Metro Line 5 was 28.25 per cent, Mumbai Metro Line 6 was 33.45 per cent, Mumbai Metro Line 7 was 96.00 per cent, Mumbai Metro Line 9 (7A) was 12.24 per cent and the physical progress of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 was 70.00 per cent.