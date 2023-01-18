Mumbai gets ready for mega inauguration of Metro lines by PM Modi: Top facts you must know

From January 20, Metro Line 2A and 7 are going to be operational, said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Hence, commuters travelling between Andheri and Dahisar will not only be able to travel with ease but also save time.

On January 19, during his visit to Mumbai city, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate both these metro lines. These metro lines will be opened to the masses from the very next day.

From January 20, in Metro Line 2A, the first service will start at 6 am from Andheri West, and the last service will be available at 9.24 pm. On Metro Line 7, at 5.55 am, the first service from Gundavli station will start. The last train will be available at 9.24 pm.

The MMRDA hopes that the two new metro stretches will cater to commuters, who are travelling via roads while spending hours in traffic jams during peak hours or in overcrowded local trains.

In local trains, the pressure will ease too. The two elevated corridors are expected to help reduce crowds by 10-15 per cent in local trains. Traffic on the road is also likely to see a reduction of 25 per cent. This will reduce traffic snarls on Link Road and Western Expressway Highway (WEH).

Metro Line 2A and 7: Expected commuters & fare

Daily, 3-4 lakh commuters are expected to use these metro lines. People will experience a seamless experience in AC rakes. For this, they will have to pay Rs 10 for every 3 km.

Via Dahisar (a common station connecting the 35-km distance) it will take 75 minutes to travel from Andheri West (Line 2A) to Gundavali Andheri East (Line 7). On Line 2A, it will take 40 minutes to cross the 18.6-km stretch (Dahisar to D N Nagar), and on Line 7, 35 minutes to cover (Dahisar E to Gundavali, Andheri E), respectively.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is a body of the Maharashtra government that is responsible for the preparation of Regional Plan for MMR and the infrastructure development of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.