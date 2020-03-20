Mumbai gets new transport boost! No traffic jams – 3 hours Mumbai-Mandwa journey in just 45 minutes

The vessel, which is used for the roll on-roll off cum passenger ferry service, has been manufactured in Greece.

Mumbai gets a new mode of transport! Ushering in a new era of transportation in the financial capital of India, a roll on-roll off (RoRo) cum passenger ferry service has been started between Bhau cha Dhakka to Mandwa near Alibaug. The RoRo water transport service will cut down travel time from 3-4 hours to just 45 minutes to 1 hour. The RoRo water transport service was flagged off by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Here is all you need to know about Mumbai’s RoRo water transport service

The roll on-roll off cum passenger ferry service is also called ‘Ropax’.

The vessel, which is used for the roll on-roll off cum passenger ferry service, has been manufactured in Greece. The vessel can ferry 1000 passengers. It has the capacity to accommodate 200 cars.

The vessel has been built in a way so that it can ply even during the monsoon.

The vessel is capable of clocking a speed up to 14 knots and can complete the 18 kilometre sea journey in 45 minutes to one hour. The road distance between Mumbai and Mandwa is 110 kilometre. The road journey takes three to four hours.

Mumbai Port Trust constructed the jetty facilities at Ferry Wharf at a cost of Rs 31 crore. At Mandwa, the ropax jetty and terminal have been constructed by Maharashtra Maritime Board. The cost to build the jetty and terminal in Mandwa is Rs 135 crore, officials were quoted as saying by PTI.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the RoRo water transport service would be a milestone for the state. The state government has planned to start a similar service between Nerul and Belapur in Navi Mumbai. Similar service is expected to start between Bhayander and Dombivali, said the CM. CM Thackeray added that water transport will provide a boost to tourism and employment in the country.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that it was his government’s dream to bring water transport in Mumbai. He welcomed the commencement of the RoRo water transport service.