Mumbai coastal road construction to start from October

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) is aiming to start construction of the proposed Rs 15,000 crore Mumbai coastal road project from October this year.

Ajoy Mehta, municipal commissioner, MCGM, told FE that MCGM’s standing committee is expected to examine the bids in July, following which the municipal body would issue the work orders for construction to begin after the monsoon.

According to sources, Larsen & Toubro is the lowest bidder for Package 4 with a bid of Rs 3,500 crore. The deadline for opening the bids for Package 4 had been deferred and had four pre-qualified entities — the Dogus–Reliance–NMDC consortium, China Gezuhouba Group Company, ITD Cementation with Hyundai Engineering & Construction and L&T. This fourth package is for connecting Princess Street Flyover to Priyadarshini Park.

L&T has already emerged as the lowest bidder for Package 1, which will connect Priyadarshini Park to Baroda Palace. Package 2, for which a joint venture between HCC and Hyundai Development Corporation emerged as the lowest bidder, will connect Baroda Palace to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

To ensure the project remains on schedule, MCGC has already filed a caveat in the Mumbai High Court in anticipation of any public interest litigation (PIL) that may be filed against the project.

Krrishan Singhania, Partner, Singhania & Company, said this has been done so that anyone filing a PIL against the project will necessarily have to serve MCGM a notice.

“MCGM will be ready to respond to the notice so that the project can go ahead without anyone obtaining a stay order and stalling the project,” Singhania said.