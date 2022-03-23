Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: 89 percent of land needed for high-speed rail acquired, says Railway Minister

Five villages in the district of Palghar in Maharashtra have passed the proposals in Gramsabhas, to oppose the process of land acquisition for the MAHSR project.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: On Wednesday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said nearly 89 per cent of land required for the ambitious Mumbai – Ahmedabad high speed rail project has been acquired by the central government. The Union Minister in his written reply to a question in Lok Sabha said the execution of the country’s first Bullet Train, Mumbai – Ahmedabad high speed rail (MAHSR) project has been delayed especially due to delay in the acquisition of land in the state of Maharashtra as well as consequent delays in the finalization of contracts and also due to adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. He further noted that out of a total of the 1,396 hectares of land that is needed for the MAHSR project, around 89 per cent, approximately land of 1,248 hectares, has been acquired, he noted.

In the state of Maharashtra, 68.65 per cent out of the total 297.81 hectares of land required for the Bullet Train project has been acquired, the minister stated. According to him, five villages in the district of Palghar in Maharashtra have passed the proposals in Gramsabhas, to oppose the process of land acquisition for the MAHSR project, he said. These five villages in Maharashtra are Kallale, Warkhunti, Khaniwadi, Man and Sakhare, the noted. In the state of Gujarat, 98.76 per cent land out of 954.28 hectares required for the high speed rail project has been acquired, the Railway Minister said.

The central government has acquired 100 per cent of the 7.9 hectares land required for the Mumbai – Ahmedabad Bullet Train project in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the Railway Minister noted. The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NSHRCL), which is implementing the Bullet Train project is constantly pursuing the villagers by highlighting the benefits of the MAHSR project, handsome compensation amount as well as rehabilitation and resettlement offered to the land losers of the affected villages, the minister added.