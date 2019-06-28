More passengers for Lucknow Metro! Ridership touches 1.11 crore mark since services first began

As many as 60,000 passengers travel by the Lucknow Metro on a daily basis. On an average, the Lucknow Metro trains complete as many as 331 trips per day across the North-South corridor.
Lucknow Metro records massive footfall! The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC), the city’s metro operator has said that the ridership figure on the metro network has touched the 1.11 crore mark since services first began for the city, in the year 2017. According to a recent PTI report, LMRC issued a statement releasing the data of the ridership figure. As many as 60,000 passengers travel by the Lucknow Metro on a daily basis. On an average, the Lucknow Metro trains complete as many as 331 trips per day across the North-South corridor, which stretches from Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport to Munshipulia, according to the LMRC statement.
Starting from September 6, 2017, Lucknow Metro trains have completed as many as 1,83,561 revenue trips till June 25, 2019 amounting to covering a total distance of 19,76,580 kilometres.
Some of the noteworthy features of the Lucknow Metro network are as follows:
- The metro project was completed in a record time of 2 years and 2 months, according to the statement by its metro officials. It was first unveiled in the month of December 2016, and underwent rigorous trials before it received the green light to start services.
- The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), had recently certified the LMRC as a ‘green metro rail system’, and also awarded platinum certificates to all of its 21 metro stations on the ‘north-south corridor’ that is, from CCS (Chaudhary Charan Singh) Airport to Munshipulia. In the year 2017, as many as eight metro stations from Transport Nagar to Charbagh of the same corridor had already been awarded with the platinum certificates.
- The Lucknow Metro coaches are equipped with LED lighting, and are made of stainless steel having have multiple safety features such as emergency communication facilities.
- With the saved electrical energy, energy efficient LED lights have been installed across all the stations. The metro stations are designed in such a way, that they get illuminated by natural light during the day, requiring electricity needs only after sunset.
- LMRC has also planned for installing 1 MWp of solar photo voltaic (PV) panels which will be amounting to 31% of the average annual consumption of energy.
