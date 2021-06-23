Monkey in Metro train! After video goes viral, Delhi Metro plans to consult with forest department

To deal with such unexpected situations arising out of monkeys' entry into Delhi Metro premises, the DMRC in consultation with the forest department plans to work out a standard operating procedure.

Delhi Metro is all set to curb monkey menace inside metro premises. Recently, a video clip was gone viral on various social media platforms, showing a monkey travelling inside a Delhi Metro train on Blue Line. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the monkey sneaked into the metro train at Akshardham Metro station and remained inside the train for three to four minutes. After getting information on the matter, the staff of Delhi Metro acted swiftly and the metro train was evacuated at the next metro station. In a statement issued by the DMRC, the corporation appealed and advised Delhi Metro commuters to refrain from feeding, encouraging, or indulging in any activity which may endanger them in such a situation.

According to DMRC, the corporation, in the past, had roped in services wherein a person could scare away the monkeys on being spotted at vulnerable Delhi Metro stations, by mimicking the voice of a langur. In order to deal with such unexpected situations arising out of monkeys’ entry into Delhi Metro premises, the DMRC in consultation with the forest department plans to work out a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the safety of passengers. In the statement, Delhi Metro has appealed to the general public to inform the Train Operator or authorities of the Delhi Metro rail network in case of any such incident being noticed for quick remedial action.

Recently, the DMRC informed that despite several constraints in the last few months induced by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Delhi Metro continued with the construction work of its Phase 4 corridors and also achieved a few important construction landmarks. With improvement in the country in the Covid-19 scenario, it is expected that the construction work in the Phase 4 project will gain further pace in the days ahead, the DMRC had stated.