Modi’s mega boost for infrastructure! PM says it brings employment as well as investments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that infrastructure does not bring with it only convenience, it brings “employment” opportunities for the people of the country. He dedicated various projects in Hubballi-Dharwad, twin cities in the state of Karnataka.

“Infrastructure does not bring with it only convenience, it brings employment, it brings investment, it brings means of earning,” said PM Modi while addressing a gathering in Mandya city, in the state of Karnataka.

India is not just building “modern infrastructure” but also working on a mission mode to build “social infrastructure”, PM Modi added.

In the past nine years, the central government has been building modern infrastructure, and “this will bring ease of living to the masses,” the PM said and stressed that “good and modern infrastructure makes life easier and dreams come true.”

The PM also clarified that it is his resolve that when his government lays the foundation stone of any project, he ensures that the government inaugurates the same project.

About the projects

On Sunday, in Mandya, Karnataka, PM Modi dedicated and laid the foundation stone of key development projects. The projects include:

a) The dedication of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation

The project involves 6-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275. At a total cost of around Rs 8480 crores, the 118 Km long project has been developed. Between Bengaluru and Mysuru, it will reduce the travel time from around 3 hours to about 75 minutes. In the region, the expressway will act as a catalyst for socioeconomic development.

b) Laying the foundation stone for the Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4-lane highway

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4-lane highway. It is spread over 92 Km. At the cost of around Rs 4130 crores, the project will be developed. The highway will play a key role in boosting the connectivity of Kushalnagar with Bengaluru. The project will also reduce the travel time from about 5 hours to only 2.5 hours.