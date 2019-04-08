Modi promises water revolution! After power for all, BJP promises piped water connection to every household

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled BJP manifesto for Lok Sabha 2019 in New Delhi

BJP Manifesto for Lok Sabha polls 2019: After the promise of 24*7 electricity to all, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will now focus on providing water to all! BJP in its manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2019 has emphasized on providing ‘Sujal’ (drinking water) to every citizen of the country. BJP says that a new ministry will be set up to address water management issues. The party is of the view that forming a new ministry would help approach the issue of water management holistically. In a letter to 130 crore Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says through the Sankalp Patra (manifesto), BJP presents a glimpse of the challenges of the yesteryear as well as the party’s collective vision for the future.

Projecting the drinking water as part of Gram Swaraj (rural empowerment), BJP says it will make sure that people residing in villages will have access to resources. BJP says, this will be the perfect tribute way to mark 75th year of India’s Independence in 2022 and 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. To materialise Sujal (Drinking water) project, BJP will launch ‘Jal Jivan Mission’ under which the new government, if elected after Lok Sabha elections 2019, will introduce a special program, ‘Nal se Jal’ to ensure piped water connection to every household by 2024.

Saying that Jal Shakti is an integral part of ‘Foundation for New India’, the BJP government, if elected, would focus on water supply through conservation of rural water bodies and ground water recharge. BJP says water is a critical resource and the Ministry will take forward the ambitious programme of linking rivers to ensure a solution to the issues of drinking water and irrigation. This was conceptualised by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Apart from this, BJP says if it forms new government will ensure sustainability of water supply through special focus on conservation of rural water bodies and ground water recharge.