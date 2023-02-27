PM to lay the foundation stone and dedicate to nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 2,700 crore at Belagavi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 2,700 crore at Belagavi which includes six multi-village scheme projects under Jal Jeevan Mission which will be developed at a cumulative cost of about Rs 1585 crore and will benefit about 8.8 lakh population of more than 315 villages.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the Belagavi railway station redevelopment project which is estimated to cost around Rs 190 crore. He is also expected to launch a project that involves doubling the rail line between Belagavi and Londa.This project, developed at a cost of about Rs 930 Crores, will enhance line capacity along the busy Mumbai – Pune – Hubballi – Bengaluru railway line, leading to the promotion of trade, commerce and economic activities in the region.

Modi will also be participating in a roadshow and address a public gathering in Malininagar, Belagavi. According to officials, his rally will begin at the KSRP ground and proceed to the city through the BS Yediyappa Road. The route of his convoy will cover around 8 km.

The Prime Minister will also be releasing the 13th batch of the Direct Benefit Transfer of Rs 16,000 crore under the PM-KISAN scheme to the farmers. This is the central government’s flagship project for providing financial assistance to over 80 million farmers. Eligible farmer families are provided with a benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2000 each under the central scheme.