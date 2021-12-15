Modi govt approves various road construction and upgradation works; details here

The Modi government has approved various road infra projects across various states in a bid to enhance connectivity for the public.

The government has approved several roads works in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

With several infra projects in the pipeline, road connectivity is all set to improve in the coming years! The Modi government has approved various road infra projects across various states in a bid to enhance connectivity for the public. According to the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari, the government has approved several roads works in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. These road infra construction and upgradation works have been approved by the government with a budget outlay of over Rs 3000 crore. Take a look at the following road development and upgradation works, approved by the government recently: Development of 23 project works in the State of Madhya Pradesh, covering a length of 600.13 Kilometres, under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme for the financial year 2021-22, has been approved by the government with a budget outlay of Rs 1814.90 crore Rehabilitation as well as upgradation from two lane to 2/4 lane with paved shoulder of Mulakalacheruvu to Madanapalle section of NH-42 in the state of Andhra Pradesh on Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode has been approved by the government with a budget outlay of Rs 480.10 crore Rehabilitation along with upgradation from Km 170+700 to 234+567 (Design Ch.) to two lane with Paved Shoulders of NH-30 has been approved in the state of Andhra Pradesh with a budget outlay of Rs 388.70 crore Construction of four lane Kesinga Road Over Bridge (ROB) including land acquisition in lieu of the Level Crossing Number RV-172 at Km 176 of NH-201 (currently NH-26) at Kesinga, located in the state of Odisha has been approved by the government with a budget outlay of Rs 324.09 crore Construction of two lane with paved shoulder on EPC mode has been approved from Uttar Pradesh-Bihar Border to Chandauli section of NH-219 in UP with a budget outlay of Rs 128.31 crore

