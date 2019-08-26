Modi government’s mega push for infra sector: EPC players likely to gain big, reveals data

The road, railway and renewable energy sectors are expected to be the focus areas for the infrastructure spend agenda.
The government’s ambitious target of spending Rs 100 trn on infrastructure by 2024 would offer huge opportunities for EPC players, with government tendering activity likely to double over the next three years, ICICI Securities has said.
The road, railway and renewable energy sectors are expected to be the focus areas for the infrastructure spend agenda.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.