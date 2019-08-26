Modi government’s mega push for infra sector: EPC players likely to gain big, reveals data

By:
Updated: August 26, 2019 3:23:13 PM

The road, railway and renewable energy sectors are expected to be the focus areas for the infrastructure spend agenda.

With government tendering activity likely to double over the next three years, ICICI Securities has said

The government’s ambitious target of spending Rs 100 trn on infrastructure by 2024 would offer huge opportunities for EPC players, with government tendering activity likely to double over the next three years, ICICI Securities has said.

 

