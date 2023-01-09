Mobility digital card to replace manual ticketing at DTC and cluster buses soon!

Soon Delhi Transport Corporation (DTDC) buses will get digital tickets. Officials said that the Delhi government will soon roll out digital ticketing solutions for all its bus services from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) operated buses

Officials informed that the project aims to replace the manual ticket process with a digital and contactless system. Tenders for the project were opened on January 8, the Indian Express reported. The tender process involves supplying and operating electronic ticket machines for the first phase of the project. It also provides smart cards for purchasing tickets.

This week, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal unveiled 50 e-buses. According to officials, the number of buses has increased to over 7,000. In December, the ridership of the fleet reached over 12 crores.

One of the features that the bidder will be able to provide is a mobile app that will allow users to purchase concessional or online tickets. Officials said that this provides a complete digital solution. In addition, the machines will also issue pink tickets, which are free for women.

In Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line, the NCMC cards are currently in place. The other lines are scheduled to be compliant by June 2023, Officials said that the card will allow commuters to purchase both the Metro and bus tickets. More and more transit options will also be added in the coming years to make travel more convenient.

In November 2022, the transport department launched the “One Delhi” app, which allows bus users to purchase passes and tickets online. Officials said that the department wanted to replace the manual ticket process with a digital one. They noted that the system would allow commuters to monitor the status of their next bus and know when it will arrive.