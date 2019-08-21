Metrolite to connect remote areas of Noida? Tram-like service may come soon; Centre sets the ball rolling

According to details provided by the Ministry, there will be three non-separable coaches on the Metrolite system and trains will run at a speed of 25-60 kilometres per hour. (Representative image)

Metrolite tram-like service for Noida? People residing in remote areas of Noida may soon get a Metro-like transport facility. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has asked Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) to submit a detailed response over the feasibility of setting up a Metrolite service in the Gautam Budh Nagar area, according to an IE report. Metrolite is a cheaper light rail transit system, similar to that of the Metro. This comes after the Modi government is mulling to seek feedback from Metro corporations across the country over the plausibility of setting up Metrolite in areas where a metro network can not be built.

NMRC officials said that nothing has been finalised on paper yet. However, they were quoted as saying that the Metrolite services will be like an elaborate tram system that will navigate through the city. The project cost estimation process will begin soon, NMRC officials were quoted as saying. According to details provided by the Ministry, there will be three non-separable coaches on the Metrolite system and trains will run at a speed of 25-60 kilometres per hour.

Currently, the Delhi Metro Blue Line and Noida Metro Rail Corporation’s (NMRC) Aqua Line connect Noida to the metro network. Delhi Metro has 12 stations in Noida – Noida Sector 15, Noida Sector 16, Noida Sector 18, Botanical Garden, Golf Course, Noida City Centre, Noida Sector 34, Noida Sector 52, Noida Sector 61, Noida Sector 59, Noida Sector 62, Noida Electronic City.

The Noida Metro’s Aqua line has stations at Noida Sector 51, Noida Sector 50, Noida Sector 76, Noida Sector 101, Noida Sector 81, NSEZ, Noida Sector 83, Noida Sector 142, Noida Sector 143, Noida Sector 144, Noida Sector 145, Noida Sector 146, Noida Sector 147, Noida Sector 148, Knowledge Park II, Pari Chowk, ALPHA 1, DELTA 1, GNIDA Office, and Depot.

In its manifesto, the Modi government had promised to expand the metro network coverage to 50 cities. Under this proposed ‘Metrolite’ system, there will be shelter platforms. The ticket validators are likely to be installed inside the train.