Metro trains to run in Kanpur, Agra, Varanasi! UP govt make Rs 1,175 crore provision for metro rail projects

Various metro rail projects are coming up in UP. (representational image)

In the coming years, travelling in different cities of Uttar Pradesh to get a lot better and convenient as various metro rail projects are coming up in the state. On Monday, the state government of Uttar Pradesh has made a provision of Rs 1,175 crores in the state budget presented in the assembly for different metro rail projects, according to a PTI report. For the Kanpur metro rail project, there is a provision of Rs 597 crore in the budget presented by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna. For the trial run commencement of the first section between IIT Kanpur and Moti Jheel, a target has been set from 31 July 2021 and the commercial run from 30 November 2021.

Apart from the Kanpur metro rail project, there is a provision of Rs 478 crore in the state budget for the Agra metro rail project. For starting the trial run of the project’s first phase from Taj East gate to Jama Masjid, the target has been set for 31 July 2021, while its commercial run from 30 November 2021. Besides, an amount of Rs 100 crore has been earmarked in the budget for Gorakhpur, Varanasi and other metro rail projects. Also, for the construction of the Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, the government has made a provision of Rs 1,326 crore in the budget, the report said.

The Kanpur metro rail project includes two corridors. One is 23.785 km long ITT to Naubasta corridor, which is partly elevated and partly underground. It covers 14 elevated stations and eight underground stations in total. The other corridor is 8.60 km long Agriculture University to Barra-8 corridor, comprising of four elevated stations and four underground stations. The Agra Metro rail project consists of two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km. The metro rail project will link major tourist attractions across the city like Agra Fort, Taj Mahal, Sikandra with bus stands and railway stations.