Metro system, Airport expansion, Helipads in Jammu and Kashmir soon; check details here

Metro, airport expansion, helipads in Jammu and Kashmir! In the coming years, Jammu and Kashmir will undergo massive development. The Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah recently visited the Union Territory to inaugurate the new campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Jammu and while addressing the public, he announced various infra projects. The Union Home Minister said that currently, development work is continuing on a six-lane expressway from Delhi to Katra via Amritsar. Earlier, the people of Jammu had to go to the national capital to show their children the metro rail, the minister said. However, after two years they will not have to take their kids to Delhi to travel in the metro, because the metro system itself will come to Jammu, Shah further said.

According to the Union Home Minister, a large piece of land has also been allotted for Jammu Airport. He further mentioned that the airport will be developed with an amount of Rs 700 crore. Shah also said a helicopter policy has been announced under which the government of Jammu and Kashmir will develop helipads in every district. People belonging to the private sector will invest and different sectors will be connected together, he added.

A few months ago, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had informed that the frontline warriors of Jammu Airport facilitated more than 16 lakhs doses of Covid-19 vaccine and handed over to the representatives of the State Immunization Department, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The ministry had also said that the airport had ensured a safe and secure journey experience. The airport followed well sanitization. Besides, the airport for passengers and workplace for staff were maintained by the airport as per the Standard Operating Measures of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the ministry claimed.