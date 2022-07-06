Mega-kitchen to bridges, roads! PM Modi to inaugurate multiple projects worth over Rs. 1800 crores in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting his constituency Varanasi on July 7th, Thursday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs. 1800 crores. PM Modi will start his tour by inaugurating a mega-kitchen that will serve mid-day meals to around one lakh students by Akshay Patra Mid Day Meal at LT College, Varanasi. He will also visit the International Cooperation and Convention Centre-Rudraksh, where he will inaugurate Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam on implementation of the National Education Policy and then lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs. 1800 crores at Dr. Sampurnanand Sports Stadium, Sigra.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate various road projects including the construction of Four Lane Road over bridge (ROB) on Babatpur-Kapsethi-Bhadohi Road; widening of Pindra-Kathiraon Road and Phoolpur-Sindhaura Link Road; Bridge on Varuna River on Central Jail road; strengthening and construction of 8 rural roads; construction of 7 PMGSY roads, an official statement from the PMO said.

In the last eight years, PM Modi, in order to enhance the ease of living for the people of Varanasi has developed several infrastructure projects from the re-development of ghats to the market complex at Dashashwamedh ghat.

The Prime Minister is also looking forward to starting various projects that will improve the water supply and sewerage facility in the city of ghats. These include a rural drinking water scheme at Taatepur village, rehabilitation of the Old Trunk Sewer Line in Varanasi City through trenchless technology; leakage repair works in the Sis Varuna area of the city; laying of sewer lines, and the kinds.

Modi will also inaugurate multiple road infrastructure projects including road widening and strengthening, adding lanes from BHU, Kuchaheri, and Bhadohi road rails, and also the construction of five new Roads and four CC roads in Varanasi rural area, railway station on Babatpur-Chaubeypur road to smoothen traffic in rural roads.

For the sports enthusiasts, the PM will lay the foundation of Phase 1 of redevelopment works of the Sports Stadium at Sigra, and inaugurate a synthetic athletic track and synthetic basketball court in Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Sports Complex, Bada Lalpur.

Laying the foundation stone of various tourist spots like the development of the Sarnath Buddhist circuit, construction of Paavan Path for Asht Vinakaya, construction of Dwadash Jyotirling Yatra, Asht Bhairaw, Nav Gauri Yatrast circuits like developmenet of Sarnath Buddhist Circuit had also bene lined up for the PM’s Varanasi visit.