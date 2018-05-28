Master Plan for Delhi 2021: DDA invites suggestions from public after Supreme Court directive

The DDA has invited suggestions and objections from the public on the proposed modifications in the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2021 following a directive from the Supreme Court.

The DDA has invited suggestions and objections from the public on the proposed modifications in the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2021 following a directive from the Supreme Court. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday put the proposed amendments in the MPD-2021 in public domain for a 15-day period, inviting feedback from people, a senior official said. In February, the body had processed the modifications, seeking to bring relief to the traders from a sealing drive, which was initiated last December from the Defence Colony market in south Delhi, at the instance of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee.

On May 24, the apex court observed that the national capital is being “ravaged” by encroachments and illegal constructions, as it rejected the Centre’s plea seeking modification of an order asking it to invite suggestions from the public before amending the Master Plan of Delhi. A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Navin Sinha directed the Centre to “expeditiously implement the order dated May 15 in letter and spirit keeping the interest of the public of Delhi in mind”.

The top court had on May 15 asked the Centre to give a window of 15 days to the people of Delhi for giving suggestions or objections to the government which had proposed amendments to the master plan. The Centre had sought modification of the order while objecting to the 15-day time on several grounds, including it may create “law and order” problem. “Again unfortunately, instead of taking the people of Delhi into confidence with regard to amendments to the Master Plan, a bogey of public order and rioting has been sought to be communicated to us as if the law and order situation in Delhi was getting out of control,” the bench had said in its order.

In February, the DDA had received 725 suggestions from the public on its proposed amendment to the Master Plan for Delhi, which includes bringing a uniform floor-area ratio (FAR) for shop-cum-residence plots and complexes on par with residential plots. The apex court had on March 6 stayed the proposed changes in the Master Plan that sought to protect traders from the sealing drive in the national capital by increasing the FAR.

The Master Plan-2021 is a blueprint for urban planning and expansion in the metropolis to ensure overall development and the proposed amendments are aimed at bringing a uniform FAR for shop-cum-residential plots and complexes on par with residential plots. FAR is the ratio of a building’s total floor area (gross floor area) to the size of the piece of land on which it is built.

Initially, the window to receive suggestions or objections was kept for three days from the date of notification issued by the DDA on the proposed amendment, but was later extended to two more days.