Master Plan-2041: World-class business hub, Aerotropolis, Olympic City proposed near Noida Airport

Under the Master Plan-2041 for the region surrounding the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, a world-class business zone with a 500 hectare park on the lines of the famous Central Park in New York, an ‘Olympic City’ and an ‘Aerotropolis’ like New Delhi’s Aerocity are included among the other infrastructure projects. As per the proposed plan, the region is estimated to inhabit 41.7 lakh people by the year 2041, and in order to cater to this growth, there will be a need of 8,00,000 homes, 1,200 hectares of commercial space as well as 4,000 hectares of industrial land. The master plan, presented to the Board of the YEIDA on Tuesday, shows the region’s proposed planning along the 165-kilometre length of the Yamuna Expressway near Noida, PTI reported. YEIDA (Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority), which functions under the state government of Uttar Pradesh, manages the land and development works along the expressway.

The plan said the total YEIDA planning area phase-1 is 604 square kilometres with 321 square kilometres of ‘Urbanisable’ area. As per census 2011, the total population of the existing planning area is 3,74,431 in which 19.3% is urban population and 80.7% is rural population, the plan noted. YEIDA has multiple opportunities and development potential because of its location, connectivity along with other advantages, according to the plan. Some of the major proposals in the plan include the Central Business District, Aerotropolis, Olympic city, transportation sector, etc. The Aerotropolis area is 10,542 hectares. Out of this, airport area is 4,752 hectares, and the rest of the area is 5,790 hectares. The plan said it is a multi-modal commercial core and it will accommodate corporate suits, support services, flex offices, business meetings, retail as well as airline services, etc.

The connectivity in an airport city-side is through airport expressway links, it further said, adding that the highway corridors efficiently and effectively link the airport to the core city as well as major regional business and residential concentrations. The key components of the airport city-side development are smart infrastructure for logistics, Intermodal Freight Hub, E-commerce, Office Parks and Corridors, entertainment, retail clusters, hotels, wellness as well as medical centers, mixed use residential clusters, the plan stated. Also, the plan proposed a ‘Central Business District’, defining it as a new zone expected in order to create a high density district with a distinct character as well as a clearly identifiable urban form.

The land uses in this central commercial core, according to the plan, would include a mix of offices, retail as well as other business uses, in addition to some residential developments. Besides, the Central Business District includes a central park in its centre which is a city-level park proposed considering a recreational facility. This 503 hectare area is proposed to be developed in the lines of New York’s Central Park. The plan also stated that an ‘Olympic City’ will be developed in two parts – Olympic Park and Olympic Village, which would spread over 390 hectares and 52.4 hectares, respectively.

The plan, on transportation-related proposals, noted the smallest to widest road width in the region would be 25 metre to 130 metre. The public transport proposals include metro as well as Neo metro extensions, city bus network and routes. Moreover, intermediate public transport includes E-rickshaw charging stations, rickshaw stands. Proposals were also presented for inter-state bus terminal, freight corridors, depots. One of the major components of transport is parking and the plan has included provisions of on-street and off-street parking. The plan proposed three multi-modal hubs along the Yamuna Expressway. The Master Plan-2041 promotes more mixed use development as well as industrial development, the report added.