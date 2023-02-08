Maritime India Vision: Govt to invest Rs 1.25 lakh crore to develop world-class infrastructure at ports

To boost the waterways network, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has planned several initiatives to develop global standard ports in India. The project is in line with Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030. Under the vision, the government aims to make world-class mega ports, transshipment hubs and thereby consolidating the efforts to make India the world’s factory by improving the container and cargo throughput.

Also Read: Adani Ports to repay loans of Rs 5,000 cr in FY24: CEO

The ministry has planned to invest Rs 1,00,000 to Rs 1,25,000 crore for capacity augmentation and development of world-class infrastructure at ports. The upcoming ports at Kerala’s Vizhinjam and Maharashtra’s Vadhavan have natural drafts in excess of 18 metre. This would facilitate ultra-large container and cargo vessels to call on the ports.

Presently, due to the absence of landslide mega-port and terminal infrastructure, the country fails to deal with ultra-large container ships, as they seek speedy unloading of the large volumes they carry. A port needs a higher draft, better yard management capability, increased automation, larger storage facilities, more inland connectivity, large cranes, and more labor participation.

Also Read: Government to build International Container Transhipment Port in Great Nicobar Island

Development of Coastal Districts under the Sagarmala programme

For the holistic development of coastal districts, 567 projects under the Sagarmala programme with an estimated cost of Rs 59,000 crore have been identified under the four pillars of Coastal Infrastructure Development, Coastal Industrial Development, Coastal Tourism Development, and Coastal Community Development.

International Container Transhipment Port (ICTP) at Galathea Bay, Andaman and Nicobar Island

The government is also working towards the development of the Mega International Container Transhipment Port (ICTP) at Galathea Bay. This aims to improve the economic opportunity for the rapid increase in the size of all types of vessels – from feeders to large inter-continental carriers. The development also helps to bridge the infrastructural gaps of the island.