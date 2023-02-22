Maritime India Vision 2030: 114 projects under Centre’s Sagarmala program worth Rs 99,210 cr being implemented in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has decided to expedite the implementation of various ongoing maritime infrastructural projects in the state. The move comes after Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai on Tuesday. The duo discussed on various projects related to ports and the shipping sector in the state under the Sagarmala program.

“Chief Minister of Maharashtra committed to resolve the various issues and expedite the implementation of the projects at the earliest,” reads the statement.

Various projects in Maharashtra under the Sagarmala program:-

Presently, there are 114 projects worth Rs 99,210 crore, under the Sagarmala program, are being implemented in the state. Out of these, 43 projects worth 2,121 crores are partially funded by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW). Out of 43 maritime projects, 37 projects worth Rs 1,388 crore, nine projects worth Rs 279 crore have been completed, while 17 projects worth Rs 666 crore are under implementation. According to an official release, 11 projects worth Rs 443 crore are under the development stage.

During the meeting, Sonowal stressed on development of environment-friendly Ro-Ro and Passenger transportation through waterways. The minister added that 31 Ro-Ro/ Ro-Pax projects are in the state. A total of 16 Sagarmala-funded projects have been delayed for more than a year due to various technical issues.

Significance of the Sagarmala program:-

The maritime infrastructure plays a very important role in the nation’s economy. In line with the Maritime India Vision 2030, the Sagarmala project is aimed at providing better facilities to the people living in the coastal region. The project will further boost infrastructure and drive investments to improve regional connectivity to aid trade.

About Sagarmala:-

The Sagarmala project is a flagship program of the Ministry of Shipping to promote port-led development in the country. It was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in March 2015. The main vision of the Sagarmala Programme is to reduce logistics costs for EXIM and domestic trade with minimal infrastructure investment.