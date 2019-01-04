Manipur: PM Modi inaugurates 8 projects, lays foundation stones for 4 others

The Prime Minister inaugurated the projects during a public rally in Imphal. These include an integrated check post in Moreh, Dolaithabi Barrage, a food storage godown and a buffer water reservoir. He inaugurated 8 development projects

PM Modi inaugurated 8 key development projects and laid the foundation stones for 4 schemes in Manipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday inaugurated eight key development projects and laid the foundation stones for four schemes in Manipur. The prime minister inaugurated the projects during a public rally in Imphal. These include an integrated check post in Moreh, Dolaithabi Barrage, a food storage godown and a buffer water reservoir. “Today, Manipur has received the gift of integrated check post, (built) at a cost of over Rs 125 crore. This is not just a check post … It has dozens of features,” he said.
PM Modi also inaugurated improved and upgraded water supply for Churachandpur zone, eco-tourism complex at Thangapat in Kangpokpi district, integrated tourist destination in Noney district and the water supply scheme at JNV, Lambui and its surrounding villages.

He also laid the foundation stone for four projects — infrastructure development of Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal West district, flood lighting of hockey stadium and the main stadium at the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal East district and AstroTurf laying in Langjing Achouba of Imphal West district, officials said.

