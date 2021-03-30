‘Make in India’ push in Mumbai Metro! Alstom wins contract to design, manufacture 234 coaches for Lines 4 and 4A

The Line is a 35.3 km long elevated corridor with a total of 32 stations.

Mumbai Metro: Boost to ‘Make in India’! A contract worth €220 million (Rs 1,854 crore) has been awarded to Alstom by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to design, manufacture, test, supply and commission a total of 234 metro cars, including personnel training for Mumbai Metro Line 4 and Wadala-Kasarvardavali-Gaimukh extension corridor. According to a statement issued by Alstom, new products have been added to the company’s portfolio as part of Bombardier Transportation’s acquisition on 29 January 2021. The combined portfolio of signalling, products, engineering as well as services permits a significantly increased offering for customers across India and the Asia Pacific Region.

According to Alstom, the Line is a 35.3 km long elevated corridor with a total of 32 stations. The line will offer inter connectivity among the existing Eastern Express Roadway, Mono Rail, the ongoing Metro Line 2B between D N Nagar and Mandale, the proposed Metro Line 5 between Thane and Kalyan, Metro Line 6 between Swami Samarth Nagar and Vikhroli. It is expected that Mumbai Metro Line 4 and 4A will reduce the current travel time by 50 per cent to 75 per cent, depending on road conditions.

Ling Fang, Region President, Alstom Asia Pacific said that the company is glad to have been awarded this prestigious project by MMRDA and it looks forward to commencing work on this. The company is proud to play a part in strengthening India’s infrastructure as well as providing world-class mobility solutions to the commercial capital of the nation.

Supporting the modernization initiatives of the Modi government, Alstom has introduced several breakthrough technologies in India with world-class rolling stock, infrastructure, rail equipment, signalling and services. Alstom has delivered metro trains for the cities of Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Kochi and at present, the company is executing the Mumbai Metro Line 3 project. Currently, nearly 8000 people are employed by Alstom in India. The firm has six industrial sites across the country- Madhepura in Bihar, SriCity in Andhra Pradesh, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Savli & Maneja in Gujarat and Kolkata in West Bengal.