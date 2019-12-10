Make In India boost for Mumbai Metro Line 3! Alstom starts manufacturing metro train sets at SriCity

Mumbai Metro Aqua Line trainsets will have a host of safety elements such as smoke detectors, emergency intercoms, CCTV cameras, fire extinguishers

Make In India boost for Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line)! French manufacturer Alstom has started the manufacturing process for 31 metro train sets at the company’s state-of-the-art plant in Andhra Pradesh’ SriCity. A total of 31 metro train sets comprising of 248 cars will be manufactured under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Once metro trainsets are ready, these will be tested. After testing, the first metro train is scheduled to be delivered by November 2020 to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC). The total length of Mumbai metro Aqua-Line is 33.5 km. There will be 27 stations – 26 underground and 1 at-grade.

MMRC had awarded the contract for manufacturing metro train sets to Alstom worth €452 million. As part of the agreement, Alstom will manufacture 31 lightweight, fully-furnished modern metro trains comprising 8 cars each. Apart from manufacturing the rolling stock, Alstom has been entrusted with the power supply contract and will also equip Line 3 with Urbalis 400 as part of the latest generation of CBTC signalling technology. Under the signalling contract, there is scope for unattended train operation (UTO) and computer-based interlocking and centralised train supervision.

Apart from this, Alstom will also provide platform screen doors, an integrated telecom solution comprising CCTV, passenger information, electrical and mechanical supervisory control and data acquisition system (E&M SCADA).

The trainsets are custom-designed for Mumbai and will focus on high interior density layout to maximise space efficiency. The trainsets will have the capacity of accommodating at least 3,000 people on a single trip, Managing Director of Alstom India and South Asia Alain Spohr said.

The Mumbai Metro Aqua Line trainsets will have a host of safety elements such as smoke detectors, emergency intercoms, CCTV cameras, fire extinguishers with wider detrainment doors to quickly evacuate passengers in case of an emergency. The trainsets will be differently-abled friendly as there will be a dedicated space for a wheelchair in every car.

Alstom is aiming to double its manufacturing capacity at SriCity – from 240 to 480 trainsets per annum. The factory is catering to orders for Chennai Metro, Montreal Metro and Mumbai Metro Line 3. Alstom also bagged the contract for Sydney’s Northwest Rapid Transit (NRT) to supply the rolling stock and signalling system for the next stage of Sydney Metro, the French manufacturer said in a statement.