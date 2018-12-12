Make in India: After Sydney metro trains, Alstom to begin production for Mumbai Metro Line 3

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 2:05 PM

In the year 2014, Alstom was awarded a contract to deliver as many as 22 six-car trainsets along with the CBTC signalling system, for North West Rail Link, which is the biggest public transport project and the first fully-automated metro network of Australia.

Alstom made a huge achievement by completing the export order for the last of the 22 Metropolis trains for Sydney Metro.

Another feat for ‘Make in India’! Recently, Alstom made a huge achievement by completing the export order for the last of the 22 Metropolis trains for Sydney Metro. The order was completed at from Alstom’s Sricity facility in Andhra Pradesh. And now, from early 2019, Alstom will start work on its second export order for the light metro project in Montreal. Also, the production for Mumbai Metro Line 3 will begin from next year onwards. In the year 2014, Alstom was awarded a contract to deliver as many as 22 six-car trainsets along with the CBTC signalling system, for North West Rail Link, which is the biggest public transport project and the first fully-automated metro network of Australia.

According to a press release issued by Alstom, to ensure fast, safe and reliable services to the residents of Sydney, the engineering hub of Alstom in Bengaluru adapted the Metropolis and Urbalis solutions to the specific needs of Sydney Metro. According to Alstom, the production began in 2014. The site with an annual production capacity of 240 cars has delivered metros for the cities of Kochi, Lucknow and Chennai. Alain Spohr, Alstom’s India and South Asia MD called it a milestone for the company and an endorsement to ‘Make in India.’ He believes that India’s role as a manufacturing and engineering hub for international markets is critical.

It is being said that the Metropolis train for Sydney offers maximum comfort and safety to passengers. The train, which is fully-automated, features the latest in passenger information systems, along with areas for prams, bicycles, luggage, wheelchair spaces as well as separate priority seating for those with reduced mobility. Not only that, passengers inside can circulate freely throughout the train. The report claimed that the Metropolis destined for Sydney is based on the Metropolis train platform, which is internationally proven. At present, over 25 cities around the world operate Metropolis trains, including Singapore, Amsterdam and Barcelona.

