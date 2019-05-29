‘Make in India’ achieves another big milestone! Alstom’s India-made driverless trains to serve Sydney Metro

Published: May 29, 2019 11:59:39 AM

Last year in the month of December, Alstom completed and delivered the last of the 22 Metropolis trains for Sydney Metro, from its Alstom’s Sricity facility in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

metroAustralian city, Sydney has recently opened its first driverless metro line. (Alstom)

Another significant achievement for ‘Make in India’ initiative! Australian city, Sydney has recently opened its first driverless metro line. Interestingly, the entire network will be served by Alstom’s 22 six-coach trains, manufactured under Modi government’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ programme. Last year in the month of December, Alstom completed and delivered the last of the 22 Metropolis trains for Sydney Metro, from its Alstom’s Sricity facility in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The fully-automated driverless Sydney Metro trains consist of various modern features including 3 double-doors per car for improved access and passenger flows, LED lighting, large windows, emergency intercoms, CCTV cameras, the latest way-finding aids for customer information as well as real-time travel information. The system equipped with Urbalis 400, minimizes the time stopping at metro stations as well as the time between each service, ensuring a reliable and comfortable journey for all commuters.

In the year 2014, Alstom was awarded a contract to deliver 22 six-car trainsets, as well as the CBTC signalling system, for North West Rail Link (NRT), which is the largest public transport project and first fully-automated metro network of Australia. Thus, in a bid to ensure fast, safe and reliable services to Sydney residents, the firm’s engineering hub in Bengaluru adapted the Metropolis as well as Urbalis solutions to the specific needs of Sydney Metro.

According to a press release issued by Alstom, under the contract awarded by NRT, the company was given the task for design, manufacturing, supply, testing, commissioning of 22 x 6 car Metropolis trains as well as Urbalis 400 CBTC signalling systems. The company was also given the responsibility for project management. In addition to these, the company also won a 15-year maintenance contract for the trains, depot operations, signalling and equipment. The application of Alstom’s HealthHub state-of-the-art predictive maintenance tools is also included in the maintenance contract.

