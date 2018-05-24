​​​
Major boost to infrastructure in Haryana! Rs 134 crore project gets a thumbs up

A Rs 134-crore project has been prepared for giving a boost to infrastructure development in the Industrial Estate of Saha in Ambala district, a Haryana minister said.

A Rs 134-crore project has been prepared for giving a boost to infrastructure development in the Industrial Estate of Saha in Ambala district, a Haryana minister said. Tenders for these facilities would be opened soon, Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister, Vipul Goel said today, while addressing traders at a function organised in Ambala, today.

The minister said all corporations, boards and universities had been issued a circulation to follow the Enterprise Promotion Policy, 2015 of the state government related to micro, small and medium entrepreneurs. He said the Haryana state transport would provide special bus facilities in the industrial areas from morning till evening.

Besides, location has been identified in the Industrial Estate of Saha for setting up a fire station at the cost of Rs 2 crore. Similarly, a mobile dispensary would be provided to workers working in the industrial estate. Goel said in order to strengthen the security standard in Saha area the Police Department had been issued directions to step up patrolling in the area.

