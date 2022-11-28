Maharashtra plans to revise construction rates fixed during MVA regime

A committee was formed to revise construction cost for farm access roads by the Maharashtra government, which was fixed merely a year ago during the ruling dispensation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

In November 2021, Maharashtra government’s Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) Department announced ‘Matoshri Gramsamruddhi Shet / Panand Raste Yojana’. The scheme was meant for the construction of farm access roads, considered to be vital for the transportation of machinery items used for farm related activities. The construction rate was fixed at Rs 23.84 lakh by the department.

The scheme aimed at strengthening existing farm access roads with removing any encroachment and building better roads.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday constituted a nine-member committee of engineers from various departments to revise the cost for the construction of per kilometre of farm access roads, reported by The Indian Express.

According to the EGS Department, the finalising of the cost was flexible, which was considered on different geographical locations and conditions.

The construction cost needed to be revised as the state government had started receiving rates exceeding Rs 24 lakh per kilometre and so, the department added.

“An approval of Total 25,000-kilometre roads in Marathwada and Vidarbha has been given to date. However, the construction cost exceeds the prescribed limit in East Vidarbha owing to the non-availability of raw material needed,” Additional Chief Secretary of EGS Nandkumar said, quoted by IE. The problem was majorly observed in East Vidarbha, he added.